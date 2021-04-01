7,451 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

