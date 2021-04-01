$7.25 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $7.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $31.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $32.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $37.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.35. 850,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.