6,755 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.