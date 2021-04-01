6,645 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,645 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

