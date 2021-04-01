64,881 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $59.72.

