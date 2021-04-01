63,885 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,447.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.