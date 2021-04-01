5,588 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 23,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

