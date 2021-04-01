$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report $5.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

