49,207 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,207 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 50,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,635. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

