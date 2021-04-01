4,718 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 134,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

