45,323 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.