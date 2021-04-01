45,000 Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,425,000.

OTCMKTS:NOACU opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

