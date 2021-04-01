$450.63 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post $450.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.92 million and the highest is $459.33 million. Plantronics posted sales of $403.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 427,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,195. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.