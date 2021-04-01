442,044 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 442,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,781,000. Universal Health Services makes up about 2.1% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.52% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. 3,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

