4,330 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

