40,631 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

