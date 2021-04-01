40,000 Shares in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ PS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,454. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.