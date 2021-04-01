38,100 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

NYSE COP traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

