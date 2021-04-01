37,347 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $27,138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 194,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.