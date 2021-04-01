351,125 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 351,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.