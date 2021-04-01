341,550 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.