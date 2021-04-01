3,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

