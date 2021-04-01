$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $14.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X opened at $26.17 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

