28,999 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,096,000 after buying an additional 63,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

