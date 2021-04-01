$284.73 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce sales of $284.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.70 million to $287.75 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $283.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $998.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $79.42. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,629. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $467,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,275 shares of company stock worth $10,719,369. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

