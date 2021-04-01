28,392 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

MAN stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

