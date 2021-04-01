$260.27 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $260.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.54 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 70,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

