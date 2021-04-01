25,827 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.