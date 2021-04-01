$251.36 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $251.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.04 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $77.20. 313,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

