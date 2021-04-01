2,188 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

