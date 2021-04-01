21,500 Shares in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PS. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 2,203.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 971,569 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,480,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,454. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

