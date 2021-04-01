$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $21.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $26.30 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36,433.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.81 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

