2,085 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,949 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,363 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.79. 45,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.