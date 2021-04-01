1,889 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.77. 530,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,431. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

