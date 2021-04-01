1,810 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $22,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.69. 6,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

