17,806 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

