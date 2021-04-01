152,750 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000. Newmont makes up 6.7% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Newmont by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 219,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

