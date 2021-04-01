14,556 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

