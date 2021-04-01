115,191 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

