10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $121,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $21,983,933. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.07 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $201.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

