109,487 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

