1,073 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,528,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,169.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

