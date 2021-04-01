1,073 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,528,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,169.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.