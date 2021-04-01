10,591 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

