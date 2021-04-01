$103.20 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.43 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $107.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $450.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $655.30 million, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.