100,147 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.74.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

