100 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $360.90. 131,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,582. The firm has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

