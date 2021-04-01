$100.89 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.18 million and the highest is $101.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $440.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,489 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,480. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

