$1.10 EPS Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.05. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,944. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.