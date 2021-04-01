0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $396,185.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

