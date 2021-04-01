0Chain (ZCN) Trading 80.9% Higher This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.37 million and approximately $593,203.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.